NC Residents Lose Class Cert. Bid In Hospital Antitrust Fight

By Hayley Fowler ( September 14, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A state court judge has denied class certification to a group of residents in western North Carolina in their healthcare antitrust case, saying they fell short of showing classwide impact in the form of allegedly increased premiums and decreased quality of care....
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