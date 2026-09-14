FINRA Pressed To Tighten 'Finfluencer,' AI Communications
By Jessica Corso ( September 14, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A coalition of state regulators has urged the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to more closely monitor how broker-dealers use social media and artificial intelligence to communicate with the public as FINRA considers providing its members with more leeway on customer outreach....
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