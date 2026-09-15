Simpson Thacher Hires McGuireWoods, Ex-DOJ Antitrust Atty
By Jack Rodgers ( September 15, 2026, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has hired a former McGuireWoods LLP partner who previously spent over 10 years with the U.S. Department of Justice working on antitrust matters involving price fixing and bid rigging....
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