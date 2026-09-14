Trade Court OKs ITC's Freight Coupler Duty Determination

By Dylan Moroses ( September 14, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission provided sufficient explanation for including a major U.S. producer and importer of Mexican freight rail couplers as part of the domestic industry during the course of its duty investigations, according to an opinion published Monday by the U.S. Court of International Trade....
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