Foley Hoag Grows Debt Finance Team With New Co-Chair

By James Boyle ( September 14, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An attorney who built her debt finance practice for more than 26 years at Goodwin Procter LLP has recently joined Foley Hoag LLP's Boston office, where she has been selected to co-lead the firm's debt finance team....
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