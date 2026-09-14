FTC's Meador Wants To Reassert Standalone Authority

By Bryan Koenig ( September 14, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's Mark Meador on Monday sketched out an ambitious vision for the agency to use its unilateral authority to combat unfair methods of competition, despite rarely being invoked over the decades....
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