Amazon Halts 21 Air Cargo Flights, Faces New Crash Suit

By Linda Chiem ( September 14, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon has suspended operations with cargo carrier partner 21 Air LLC, a week after one of its planes overran a runway at Miami International Airport and plowed into vehicles, killing five people, as the company faces another negligence and wrongful death lawsuit over the wreck....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.