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Amazon Halts 21 Air Cargo Flights, Faces New Crash Suit

By Linda Chiem ( September 14, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon has suspended operations with cargo carrier partner 21 Air LLC, a week after one of its planes overran a runway at Miami International Airport and plowed into vehicles, killing five people, as the company faces another negligence and wrongful death lawsuit over the wreck....

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