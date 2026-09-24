Fla. Judge Seeks Journo Docs In Death Penalty Ethics Case
By David Minsky ( September 24, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate judge on Thursday urged a state disciplinary commission chairman to overrule an investigative panel's objections to providing communications between lawyers and newspaper reporters in connection to allegations that she attempted to influence a lower court proceeding, saying the records are needed to fight her case. ...
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