7th Circ. Debates Federalism, Bad-Faith Prosecution Limits

By Celeste Bott ( September 15, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A case deemed moot by the Seventh Circuit nonetheless drew commentary Monday from several judges on the court, with four calling an injunction that blocked Florida from pursuing a state court suit over youth gender-affirming care a "grievous blow" to federalism, while others said federal intervention is a "constitutional safety valve" against bad-faith prosecutions....
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