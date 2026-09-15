5th Circ. Ruling Hints At Loper Bright's Effect On OSHA Suits
By Melissa Bailey, Zachary Byers and Lars-Eric Hedberg ( September 15, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit's recent decision in Exxon Mobil Corp. v. Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission relied on a major U.S. Supreme Court administrative law decision to narrow the scope of illnesses under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.[1]...
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