Zenith Annulment Bid Goes To European Human Rights Court

By Joyce Hanson ( September 16, 2026, 3:22 AM BST) -- Zenith Energy Ltd. announced Tuesday it is redoubling attempts to annul an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration award that rejected a subsidiary's $130 million in claims against Tunisia over an oilfield deal, saying the unit will contest the ICC tribunal's impartiality before the European Court of Human Rights....
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