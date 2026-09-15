Commerce Orders Duties On Chinese Feed Additive
By Jack McLoone ( September 15, 2026, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce ordered antidumping and countervailing duties on animal feed-grade additive from China on Tuesday after the product was found to be sold at unfair prices and to be harming domestic industry....
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