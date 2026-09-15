Trade Court Upholds Commerce's New Mexican Pipe Duty Test

By Dylan Moroses ( September 15, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce reasonably revised its pricing analysis for Mexican exporters of certain pipes and tubes following a Federal Circuit ruling that outlawed the previously used price calculation methodology, according to an opinion issued by the U.S. Court of International Trade....
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