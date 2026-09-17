Orrick Hires Google Ad Tech Litigator, Kressin Powers Partner

By Jack Rodgers ( September 17, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has hired an attorney from Kressin Powers LLC who previously served as a senior litigation counsel in the U.S. Department of Justice, where he helped represent the government in its antitrust suit against Google's alleged ad monopolization practices....
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