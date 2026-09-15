Charter Tells Panel It Fired Worker Over Pot Use, Not PTSD
By Brian Steele ( September 15, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications denied firing a Connecticut employee over her post-traumatic stress disorder and argued before an appellate panel Tuesday that even if she had established a proper record of her diagnosis, she still would have been terminated on a "reasonable suspicion" that she had worked under the influence of marijuana....
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