Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Calif. Labor Commissioner Can't Shake Wage-Delay Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( September 15, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A California state judge refused to toss a lawsuit accusing the state Labor Commissioner's Office of routinely taking years to process workers' wage claims, rejecting the agency's arguments that the court should stay out of the dispute and that workers can pursue their unpaid wages elsewhere....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies