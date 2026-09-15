Calif. Labor Commissioner Can't Shake Wage-Delay Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( September 15, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A California state judge refused to toss a lawsuit accusing the state Labor Commissioner's Office of routinely taking years to process workers' wage claims, rejecting the agency's arguments that the court should stay out of the dispute and that workers can pursue their unpaid wages elsewhere....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.