Ex-Coach Says Colo. School District Fueled Racial Bias

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 15, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Black former basketball coach for a Colorado school district urged a federal judge not to toss his discrimination lawsuit that claimed the district retaliated against him for raising concerns about racism in the district, contending he plausibly alleged "a racially hostile environment."...
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