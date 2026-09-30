11th Circ. Seems Wary Of Ga. Campaign Finance Challenge

By Kelcey Caulder ( September 30, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit appeared reluctant Wednesday to revive the Libertarian Party of Georgia and the Georgia Green Party's challenge to a Peach State campaign finance statute they say gives traditional political parties an unfair advantage, pressing their attorney on whether they had standing to sue. ...
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