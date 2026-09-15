Express Scripts Accused Of Shorting Independent Pharmacies

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 15, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A dozen independent Arkansas pharmacies on Tuesday hauled Express Scripts into Missouri state court, accusing the pharmacy benefit management giant of continuously shorting them on prescription reimbursements despite Arkansas' efforts to combat underpayments....
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