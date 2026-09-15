KinderCare Banned Wash. Workers' Side Jobs, Lawsuit Says
By Rachel Riley ( September 15, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- KinderCare has been hit with a proposed class action in Washington state court accusing the nationwide childcare chain of barring employees from taking additional jobs in violation of an Evergreen State law protecting workers' moonlighting rights....
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