Fintech Co. Says Nuvei Bungled Mastercard Transactions

By Gina Kim ( September 15, 2026, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based fintech and futures prop trading firm Topstep has sued Nuvei Technologies in Arizona federal court, alleging the payment processor concealed a system error that bungled 189,000 Mastercard transactions and then tried to improperly resubmit them, leaving Topstep's customers "blindsided with unexpected charges" and resulting in reputational harm to Topstep....
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