Xonar Wins Del. Chancery Fight Over Ex-Director's Ouster

By Jarek Rutz ( September 16, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has ruled that security screening company Xonar properly removed a member of its board, finding stockholder consent that the company later obtained could be combined with earlier votes to establish the required majority....
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