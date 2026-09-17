How Boards, Lenders Can View ABC Bankruptcy Alternative

By Jon Labovitz ( September 17, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- With Arizona's Uniform Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Act having become effective on Sept. 12, following Nebraska's July 18 effective date, and Delaware's June 10 enactment, the Uniform ABC Act is moving from model legislation into practice.[1] Delaware's enactment is especially notable because many distressed companies are organized in Delaware.[2]...
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