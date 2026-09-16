Illinois Domestic Violence Law Expands Employer Obligations

By Sarah Quinn and Brady McMillin ( September 16, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 7, Illinois enacted Public Act 104-0754, significantly expanding the state's domestic violence and protective order laws under both the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Illinois Domestic Violence Act....
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