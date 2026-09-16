Philly Says DraftKings Suit Seeks To Block Consumer Probe

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 16, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to throw out DraftKings' suit challenging the city's consumer protection ordinance, telling the court that although it's investigating how the online betting platform markets its product to residents, the complaint is premature since the city hasn't taken any enforcement action....
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