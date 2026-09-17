Gordon Rees Brings On Atty Trio In 3 Southeast Cities

By Emily Johnson ( September 17, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has brought on a Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP partner, an of counsel at Cochran & Edwards LLC and an attorney at Leitner Williams Dooley & Napolitan PLLC, strengthening the firm's Baltimore, Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee, offices with attorneys who have experience in labor and employment, commercial litigation and general liability matters....
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