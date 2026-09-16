Troutman, Latham Lead $585M Midstream Assets Sale

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 16, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Private midstream company Silver Creek Midstream Holdings LLC, advised by Troutman Pepper Locke LLP, on Wednesday revealed that it is selling its Powder River Basin crude oil midstream assets to Latham & Watkins LLP-advised Plains All American Pipeline LP and Plains GP Holdings in a deal valued at roughly $585 million....
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