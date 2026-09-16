SEC Floats Eliminating Shareholder Proposal Rule

By Jessica Corso ( September 16, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed a number of changes to the way publicly traded companies seek shareholder input, including by promising to eliminate one of the pathways shareholders can use to place their own proposals on corporate ballots. ...
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