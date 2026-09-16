Fox, Ex-Detroit Anchor Settle Noncompete Dispute
By Susan Smiley ( September 16, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A former news anchor for Detroit's Fox 2 WJBK-TV who is suing the Fox affiliate in Michigan federal court on sex discrimination and retaliation claims can seek employment elsewhere while her suit proceeds after the sides agreed Monday to dismiss a claim that the network was unlawfully enforcing a noncompete agreement....
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