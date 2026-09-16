DTE Faces Suit Alleging Retaliation Over Fermi 2 Safety Data

By Susan Smiley ( September 16, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A longtime employee of utility DTE Electric Co.'s Fermi 2 nuclear energy plant has said he was forced out of his job because he reported safety data discrepancies to upper management and human resources, accusing the company of retaliation in Michigan federal court....
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