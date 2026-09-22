How Real Estate Funds Can Use Umbrella Partnership REITs

By Edward Hannon and Dean Loventhal ( September 22, 2026, 10:32 AM EDT) -- In August, it was reported that JLL Income Property Trust completed its 20th full-cycle conversion from a Delaware statutory trust to an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT, through its JLL Exchange program.[1] Under this conversion structure, the parties created a Delaware statutory trust that acquired an industrial property and a medical outpatient building....
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