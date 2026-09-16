Conn. Agency Rejects Avangrid Units' Bids For Higher Rates
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 16, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority decreased rates for Avangrid Inc. subsidiaries Connecticut Natural Gas Corp. and Southern Connecticut Gas in a pair of decisions issued after a state judge remanded prior decisions on their rate amendment applications for additional proceedings....
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