EU OKs £1.3B Tinicum-Blackstone Aerospace Parts Deal
By Irene Madongo ( September 16, 2026, 8:11 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Wednesday it has approved Blackstone and Tinicum's joint acquisition of AeroFlow Technologies and British company Senior PLC in an approximately £1.3 billion ($1.75 billion) transaction that the U.S. buyers expect will boost their aerospace and industrial components' portfolio....
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