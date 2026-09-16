Fla. Panel Revives Suit Claiming Soccer Club Investment Lies
By David Minsky ( September 16, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate court on Wednesday revived an investor's lawsuit alleging he was misled into contributing $2 million to a digital technology company after believing it would serve as a vehicle to purchase an English professional soccer team, saying his fraudulent inducement-related claims were dismissed too quickly....
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