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Dickinson Wright Denied Fees For SEC Trade Suspension Win

By Katryna Perera ( September 17, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has denied a request from Dickinson Wright PLLC for roughly $572,000 in attorney fees for its representation of Nano Magic in getting the company's COVID-19-era trading suspension overturned in 2024....

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