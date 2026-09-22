Fintech Regulator Outlook: 5 Lessons From Minnesota

By Mike Crow ( September 22, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- As digital asset businesses navigate an unsettled federal regulatory environment, state regulators are developing their own approaches to enforcement and innovation. This Expert Analysis series features regulators' perspectives on the ensuing challenges and offers compliance takeaways for companies. If you're a regulator and would like to write about your own state's approach, email expertanalysis@law360.com...
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