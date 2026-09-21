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Expert Analysis

How Calif. Privacy Bill Could Change CIPA Tracking Cases

By Alexandra Samofalova ( September 21, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Businesses facing a California Invasion of Privacy Act website tracking claim are probably asking three questions: First, does S.B. 690 knock out my pending CIPA case? Second, should I still settle a CIPA demand letter or lawsuit now? And third, if the pen register claim goes away, what claims are left?...

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