CMA Probes Paint-Makers' Giant $25B Merger Plan

By Irene Madongo ( September 17, 2026, 1:45 PM BST) -- The Competition and Markets Authority said it is considering the effects on competition in the U.K. of plans by AkzoNobel, the owner of Dulux paints, and Axalta Coating Systems to merge in a transaction that seeks to create a $25 billion company....
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