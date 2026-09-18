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Gibson Dunn Recruits 3-Partner Trial Team From Paul Weiss

By Tracey Read ( September 18, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Three Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP trial lawyers who have secured defense verdicts in some of the most high-profile product liability trials of the past decade have moved to Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's mass torts and product liability practice group, the latter firm announced Friday....

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