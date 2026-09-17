NY AG Seeks Tips From Workers On AI Firms' Unsafe Activity
By Vin Gurrieri ( September 17, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday urged workers who know about "dangerous" or potentially unlawful conduct by companies in their development of artificial intelligence technology to report their concerns to the state....
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