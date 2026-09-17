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EU Antitrust Chief Says AI Competition Mitigates Risk

By Matthew Perlman ( September 17, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Europe's top antitrust enforcer raised concerns Thursday about the need to regulate artificial intelligence companies, while a top U.S. official said enforcers need to hear more about potential collaborations on AI safety before deciding if they're problematic....

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