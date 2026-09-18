9th Circ. Asks Wash. Justices About Indirect Employer Claims

By Rachel Riley ( September 18, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has asked the Washington State Supreme Court to clarify whether the state's law permits common law wrongful firing claims against indirect employers and certain individuals, saying the answers are key to assessing a former solar company CFO's claim he was unjustly ousted by a private equity backer....
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