Firm Partners Can't Get Employment Tax Break, 2nd Circ. Says

By Asha Glover ( September 17, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit held Thursday that $141.5 million in partnership income distributed to an investment company's principals was subject to self-employment taxes, following the Fifth Circuit's narrow interpretation for determining eligibility for a self-employment tax exemption for limited partners....
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