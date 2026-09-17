EPA Sued Over Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Rule Repeal

By Keith Goldberg ( September 17, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Environmental and public health groups on Thursday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its repeal of greenhouse gas emissions standards for power plants, accusing the agency of renouncing its legal obligation to tackle climate change-related pollution from the power sector....
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