Amway And Affiliates To Pay $225M Over Deceptive Scheme
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 17, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the State of Washington have reached a $225 million settlement with health and beauty company Amway and two of its affiliates to resolve allegations that they ran an unfair and deceptive multilevel marketing scheme in which independent business owners and their recruits purchased products for "reasons other than genuine demand for them in a near-futile effort to make money while faking their customer sales."...
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