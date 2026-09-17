Amway To Pay $225M To End Deceptive Marketing Claims

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 17, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the State of Washington have reached a $225 million settlement with health and beauty company Amway and two of its affiliates to resolve allegations that they engaged in unfair and deceptive multilevel marketing tactics in which independent business owners and their recruits purchased products for "reasons other than genuine demand for them in a near-futile effort to make money while faking their customer sales."...