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Wash. Sheriff's Office Faces $27M Claim Over Fatal Stabbing

By Ben Adlin ( September 17, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington sheriff's office was hit with a $27 million tort claim Thursday alleging a deputy wrongfully killed a DUI suspect by stabbing him 17 times with a personal, "unauthorized" dagger during a May 2025 confrontation in a testing room at a Washington State Patrol station....

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