OpenAI Aims For $1.2T Valuation, More Rumors
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 17, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI is mulling a private funding round that could value the ChatGPT maker at $1.2 trillion; Blackstone is looking to raise $8 billion for its latest Green Infrastructure Credit Fund; and Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings is looking to raise $10 billion by listing American depositary receipts....
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