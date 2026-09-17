Nationwide Says Hyperbaric Chamber Death Not Covered
By Susan Smiley ( September 17, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Insurance told a Michigan federal judge that it has no obligation to defend or cover the Oxford Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center and its staff after a 5-year-old boy died there during hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and it urged the court to grant summary judgment relieving it of any duty to defend the policyholders or cover financial liability in the underlying lawsuit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.