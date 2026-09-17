Insurer Off The Hook For $5M E-Cig Wholesaler Fire Coverage
By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 17, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge handed a complete win to an insurer on its counterclaim that an electronic cigarette product wholesaler isn't owed nearly $5 million in coverage for a warehouse fire because it misrepresented important facts about its business when seeking coverage....
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